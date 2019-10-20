MORGANTON – The 2019 Western Piedmont Foundation Annual Giving Campaign is getting underway with the announcement of a special gift from Linda Wall. She has donated funds to help with the purchase of a mini-excavator for the Building Technologies Program at Western Piedmont Community College.
Wall has had a long relationship with Western Piedmont, serving on both the board of trustees and currently on the Western Piedmont Foundation Board, said Michael S. Helmick, president of WPCC. “This special donation she has made will directly benefit our students by helping provide equipment for training to prepare them for jobs and productive careers.”
Led by the board of directors of the Western Piedmont Foundation, the Annual Giving Campaign raises financial support for student scholarships along with funds for professional and community development opportunities for the WPCC community.
The foundation awarded more than $80,000 in scholarships to WPCC students who needed financial help for college during 2018. In addition to this program, the organization funds on-campus programs such as the Western Piedmont Symphony resident quartet concerts and the annual Fall Speakers Form and Ervin Constitutional Issues Program.
Western Piedmont Foundation directors are reaching out to the community for donations to the 2019 campaign. People can donate online or learn more about foundation programs and services at wpcc.edu/foundation.
For more information about the campaign, the foundation or other opportunities, contact Stacey Sholar, director, at 828-448-3122 or by e-mail at ssholar@wpcc.edu.
