LENOIR - The Western North Carolina Sculpture Center announces the grand opening of the WNC Sculpture Park on Nov. 2.

Situated on the former Patterson School campus, the opening will include at least 18 sculptures installed on the grounds. As part of the celebration, there will be a series of sculpture demonstrations including a community iron pour, glass demonstrations, blacksmithing and a ceramic raku firing.

There will be opportunities for attendees to create their own ceramic or cast iron works of art and take them home on the same day. The event is free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is located at 4612 Patterson School Road, Lenoir.

