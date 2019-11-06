HICKORY - All veterans in the community are invited to attend a breakfast in their honor from 8-9 a.m. this Saturday at the Hickory Soup Kitchen.
The event is sponsored by the Hickory Area Ministers, Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance, and Carolina Caring.
In addition to serving a hot, handmade breakfast with all the trimmings, the morning will include the JROTC Color Guard from Hickory High School, noted guest speaker Ric Vandett, and a special presentation to every veteran in attendance.
For more information, call the Rev. Sandi Hood at 828-466-0466, ext. 3212.
