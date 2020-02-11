When the polio epidemic hit, the overwhelming challenge was to treat those afflicted. Thousands of people came to the assistance of the stricken and achieved a “miracle” in care and recovery. Looking back on that monumental feat inspired the recent mural in downtown Hickory and the placement of the “Tower of Miracles” obelisk at the original site of the emergency hospital.
In 1944, Hickory was, as all cities in the South, segregated. However, the first wave of patients that came to the emergency polio hospital were admitted with no considerations to their race. It is a moment we look back on with pride. Roberta Vaughan Griffin was one of the nurses recruited to the hospital. She was young, just out of nursing school, and received a call from fellow graduates that there was, as she says, “an epidemic going on.” She came immediately.
Her story of rushing to help was not that different from that of many other nurses sought for the emergency hospital. When they came, these caregivers were housed downtown at the Hotel Hickory as appreciation for their service. Police cars and buses carried them to and from the facility on the banks of Lake Hickory each day for their shifts. And yet Roberta never received these kinds of accommodations because she was African American.
Instead of riding to the hospital each day, she walked from a home where she boarded the bus in Ridgeview, then walked back again, a 5-mile round trip. “I remember jumping the weeds and stuff along the way, going to the hospital,” she recalls as she followed the path to the hospital for each day’s work. Most days, she skipped weeds in the dark as she toiled on the night shift.
“We lived in this private home, three of us to a room,” she remembers. Looking back on it, she laughs. Getting a steady diet of “Brussels sprouts and beans,” the smell of them cooking was more than she could handle at times. Some of her roommates moved out because of it, but Roberta stayed, saying “a promise is a promise.”
Her commitment was to care for the patients. “Everybody was busy,” she says. “Our whole focus was these patients, the main thing was trying to help them get well or trying to make them comfortable.” The epidemic occurred 10 years before a vaccine emerged and everyone, including doctors, experimented with the best way to minimize the effects of polio. “The doctors didn’t know too much about how to treat it,” she says. “Everybody was doing what they could.”
Even under adverse conditions, both in the makeshift hospital and her housing, Roberta Vaughan Griffin did her job well. She looks back on the accomplishment of the emergency hospital with pride. Losing only 12 patients of the 454 admitted, the effort was called a “miracle” and received national attention for the result. One important reason for that success was the “weed-jumping” nurse, dealing with the overwhelming odors of Brussels sprouts and beans to provide the best care possible to children caught unaware by an insidious disease.
