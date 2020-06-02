'We will not be silent:' Protesters march in Newton for end to discrimination, police brutality

Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipe said he was concerned about outside participation in the event. “If you’re coming here to protest and do the right thing, that’s what you need to come here for,” he said.

Sipe said he spoke with officers as they arrived for work Tuesday morning. “I told them the same thing I tell them all the time,” he said. “Go out there. You’re professionals, you know what you’re doing, you know how to do your job. We always do the right thing.”

Not all who were there agreed with the protest.

“Drop your signs, it’s a waste of time,” one man yelled out from his car.

Don Bramblett, a man who was standing near the police station during at least part of the protest, said he was part of the “anti-protest” and was there to support the police in “any possible way that I can.”

“They need to understand they’re not dealing with the police here,” Bramblett said. “They’re dealing with the citizens and we’re not bound by the same things that they are.”

Bramblett indicated he brought weapons along but would not say what they were. “I’d rather it be a surprise if it has to come out,” Bramblett said.