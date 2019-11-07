The call came in Thursday afternoon. Sports editor Josh McKinney answered but he did not have the answer.
“A lady wants to know when the Pecan Man is going to be here,” he said.
I gave him a puzzled look.
Community editor John Dayberry said the caller was probably asking about the fellow who sells nuts each holiday season on Hwy. 127.
But nobody knew his schedule.
After some sleuthing, (OK, it involved a single email to the HDR’s ad department) we had the answer.
Shane Stewart, aka the Pecan Man, will be on Hwy. 127 today, selling his goods outside Dockside Fish & Seafood Market. He will be there, seven days a week, from now until Dec. 22. His schedule is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
We get some of our best story ideas from our readers, who are typically smarter and better-looking than non-readers. And we agree with the caller: Hickory needs the Pecan Man to keep us well-stocked with nuts.
