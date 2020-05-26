IMG_1576.jpg
A gas line used to heat a pool at a home on Woodchuck Road in Denver likely started a fire at the home.

There were no injuries. The fire was out by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire Chief Rick Davis with the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Fire and Rescue said the fire is under investigation.

The pool and the back of a building were damaged.

