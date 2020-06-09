You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Newton woman pinned between two vehicles flown to hospital
0 comments

Newton woman pinned between two vehicles flown to hospital

Only $3 for 13 weeks
202006_hdr_news_victimairlifted_p1.jpg

Newton firefighters help medical personnel load a young woman who was involved in an two-vehicle accident on Shuford Road Tuesday afternoon.

 ROBERT C. REED/hickory daily RECORD

A woman in Newton was flown to Charlotte with injuries she suffered while pinned between two vehicles at her home.

Newton firefighters responded to the accident at the 1400 block of Shuford Road.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Brian Whitener with the Newton Fire Department, the woman was freed before firefighters arrived on scene.

Whitener said the woman had several broken bones and possible internal injuries. She was flown to a hospital in Charlotte with non-life threatening injuries.

Catawba County EMS also responded.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News