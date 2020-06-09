Newton woman pinned between two vehicles flown to hospital

A woman in Newton was flown to Charlotte with injuries she suffered while pinned between two vehicles at her home.

Newton firefighters responded to the accident at the 1400 block of Shuford Road.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Brian Whitener with the Newton Fire Department, the woman was freed before firefighters arrived on scene.

Whitener said the woman had several broken bones and possible internal injuries. She was flown to a hospital in Charlotte with non-life threatening injuries.

Catawba County EMS also responded.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.