George Floyd’s death on May 25 set into motion a worldwide string of protests, marches, and demonstrations to bring awareness to injustice and inequality. On Saturday, people rallied in Hickory.

To see more photos, scroll to the bottom of this article.

Daria Jackson, an organizer of Saturday’s demonstration, said the event was meant as a call to action. “George Floyd’s death was not a call to loot, to hate. But what it was and what it is a call for us to take action,” she said. “If we don’t take action, all the protest and all the marching means nothing. Today, action is supposed to start.”

When addressing the crowd of hundreds, she talked about the history of injustice and inequality among black Americans. “It’s not fair that we keep coming back to the same situation,” she said. “The reason why we keep coming back to the same situation is because after it’s over, we sweep it under the rug.

“And we keep sweeping and sweeping until you can’t ignore it,” Jackson continued. “You can’t walk around it, step over it. That’s where we are now; we are at that point.”

Candace Mills also spoke during the demonstration. “To hear George Floyd call for his mother awoke a cry in me and a fear in me that I didn’t realize existed,” she said. “Over the last two weeks, I have experienced so many different emotions.” She said she has experienced anger, frustration, sadness, and more.

“I now see that this is a critical time that our nation needs to join together in unity,” Mills said. “This is not an issue of us versus them, but this is an issue that America has to face. This is an American problem.”

Mills also offered her explanation of the Black Lives Matter movement. “If I was to go to the doctor with a broken arm and that doctor wanted to check out every other bone in my body besides the one that was broken, I can imagine the frustration I would feel,” she said. “We have to fix what is broken. We understand that all lives matter, but to say that black lives matter is to say that black lives matter, too.”

Hickory City council member David Williams also shared a few words after he said he felt in his heart that he needed to speak. “This wasn’t planned, and I’m not trying to take away from this demonstration, but I felt this in my heart and I needed to share.

“I think it’s only right that a black man speaks today, too,” Williams said. “We’re the ones that are getting oppressed. We’re the ones that are facing all of these trials and tribulations along with our most precious jewel: the black woman.”

Williams added that he believes it is time for black men to say, “Enough is enough.” “We’re not all thugs. There are fathers out here, businessmen, husbands out here — we’re not all thugs,” he added.

“When we leave here — like Daria said — we have to keep this momentum going,” Williams said. “We have to keep trying to make that change. And not just the black (people) here.

“To the white people here: you need to put that love in your heart and don’t look at us as the same people that you’ve looked at before. We’re people, we’re human, and our lives matter just as well,” Williams said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.