HICKORY - The public is invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on select Tuesday evenings to watch and then discuss classic films with WHKY film critic Joe Barrett. All the films were inspired by books.
The films, dates, and times are "Fahrenheit 451" (1966) on Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m., "To Sir with Love" (1967) on Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m., and "A Night to Remember" (1958) on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. After watching the film, Barrett will lead a discussion including some details behind the production of the films and about those involved.
"Fahrenheit 451" is based on the 1951 Ray Bradbury novel of the same name. This film was directed by François Truffaut and stars Oskar Werner and Julie Christie. The story is set in an oppressive future where a fireman whose duty is to destroy all books begins to question his task.
For more information, call 828-304-0500 ext. 7235. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.
