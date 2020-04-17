These are difficult times for sure. But despite all this uncertainty, one thing I know is that farmers are working hard to keep our food supply strong. They are busy right now planting, cultivating and harvesting food for you, while also navigating changing markets and new safety protocols.
In talking with many local farmers, I’m so impressed with how swiftly they have adapted and the solutions they have developed to decrease contact and increase accessibility. I’m also very impressed with how farmers markets have prepared for these changes in so little time, reducing risks according to CDC safety guidelines.
To further reduce contact, farmers have adapted to expand their CSAs, develop website markets, offer pre-orders for pick up on farms or at farmers markets, and increase their drop-off sites. CSA stands for “community supported agriculture," and the basic idea is that customers pay in the beginning of the season to receive a box of produce each week based on what is available. Over the years, we have seen an evolution of the CSA on some farms to now offer more choice and options to fit a variety of family needs as well as payment options.
For people wanting to secure a weekly supply of vegetables, eggs and in some cases meat, a CSA may be a good choice for you. I will list below the current CSA information I have at the moment as well as some other farms you can source local food from.
I’m sure this will not be a thorough list, but I will also put this on our Catawba County website catawba.ces.ncsu.edu under Small Farms and Local Foods and many of these farms can be found on our local food guide, catawbacountyfood.com. If you are a producer and would like to be included on these lists, please contact me at alvigard@ncsu.edu.
If you are in need of meals, three amazing local chefs, Ben Sullivan, Daniel Wheeler and Joey Mansueto of The Underground Table are cooking up meals for four to six people for a $15 donation. Please call 828-324-6634 to place your order Sunday through Tuesday until 1 p.m. for pick up Tuesday 5-6:30 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday until 1 p.m. for pick up Saturday 3-4:30 p.m. They are accepting food and cash donations.
Farmers Markets
The Hickory Farmers Market will open this Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot next to Lowes Park just west of The Sails on Union Square. This will allow vendors to space out more and offer easier accessibility to parking. Only vendors selling agricultural products will be present and other vendors selling essentials such as soap and masks.
The Conover Farmers Market located in the Conover Post Office parking lot will open a week later this year on Saturday, May 9, from 8 a.m. to noon They will also be spreading farm stands out more and following other safety protocols.
Catawba County Public Health Farmers Market located at Catawba County Public Health will open June 4 and be open on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Murray’s Mill Farmers Market, 1489 Murray’s Mill Road, opened on April 16 and will be open on Thursdays from 3-7 p.m.
CSAs offered
Coto Family Farm will drop off on Thursdays at Taste Full Beans. They are also working on an online store to offer pre-order items. You can also pre-order salad mix from the Taste Full Beans website to pick up on Mondays. The website: www.cotofamilyfarms.com
The Farmers Daughter will be expanding their CSA and offering drop-off sites at their farm in Taylorsville on Thursdays, two other sites in Alexander County for Alexander County residents only, the First Citizens Bank at N.C. 127 and Rink Dam Road and possibly a site in Newton if there is enough interest. They will also have a mobile market at the First Citizens Bank opening up at the end of April. Please check their website for more information on days and times. The website: www.thefarmersdaughternc.com
Tumbling Shoals is also offering more CSA shares this year and has expanded their drop-off sites to include Lenoir and Hickory. In addition to their CSA, they now have an online store where items can be purchased beforehand for pick up at the Hickory Farmers Market to reduce contact. You will start with a basic box for $8.50 which you can build upon by adding extra items. The website: www.harvie.farm/farm-stand/tumbling-shoals-farm
Bluebird Farm will no longer be coming to the Hickory Farmers Market but they are offering CSA shares and have a virtual shop to place pre-orders for pick up. Orders can be picked up at their farm in Morganton. Sign up for their newsletter on their website to receive the product list. The website: www.bluebirdfarmnc.com
Farm pick-ups
Honey Tree Farm will have a small stand on Fridays from 3-7 p.m. They will also be at the Hickory Farmers Market. The website: www.honeytreefarmnc.com
Crouching Hippo Farm in Claremont is offering pre-orders with pick up at their farm on Fridays from 3-7 p.m. You can check their Facebook page for the produce list and email them at farm@crouching-hippo.com to place your order.
Catawba Mushroom Partners is a new mushroom producer growing several types of oyster, lion’s mane, king trumpet, and pioppino mushrooms. You can email them from their website to place a pre-order for pick up. The website: catawbamushroom.com
De’Farm on Blueberry Hill offers mushrooms and blueberries. Please contact them for availability. The website: defarmonblueberryhill.wordpress.com/contact
The Farmers Daughter will have strawberries available soon but there will be no U-pick. You can pick up at their farm stand in Taylorsville. The farm stand will also be open throughout the season offering other produce and possibly beef. The website: www.thefarmersdaughternc.com
Farisha Foods will be taking orders for farm pick up for produce, chickens and goats. Email indigyal@gmail.com for available and prices.
Meat Producers
Beam Family Farm is offering pre-orders of their beef/veal and pork for pick up at the market. The website: app.barn2door.com/e/3XBV5/al.
Raising Roots Farm is offering pre-orders of their pork, eggs, beef and later vegetables for pick up or delivery. Website: app.barn2door.com/e/QV1L3/all
Rippetoe Farm is offering pork and chicken for pick up at several locations. Website: www.rippetoefarm.com.
Rock Barn Beef is offering various cuts of beef. Check out their website for pricing www.rockbarnbeef.com. Email them at RockBarnBeef@Yahoo.com to place an order.
Russell Family Farm offers beef and pork. Orders can be placed for pick up in Morganton or at the Hickory Farmers Market. The website: www.russellfamilyfarms.com.
Millhaven is offering beef and pork. Contact through their website millhavenfarm.com for prices, pick-up locations and ordering.
Windy Wool Windings is offering lamb products and is willing to make arrangements to get orders to you or you can pick up at The Hickory Farmers Market. The website: www.windywoolwindings.com
Windfell Farms is offering lamb and eggs with online ordering. You can pick up at the farm, The Hickory Farmers Market on Saturday or they will deliver within 45 minutes of Maiden. The website: www.windfellfarmnc.com/farm-store.
Farm Stores/Stands
Devine Farm Stand 2675 St. James Church Road, Newton, is open Monday through Friday 2-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They offer a variety of fruit, vegetables, milk, eggs, honey and prepared foods. They are offering curbside service. Call 828-461-2012 for more information.
Catawba Farms, 1670 Southwest Blvd., Newton, is open Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can order online at www.catawbafarms.com for curbside pick up. They offer honey, eggs, wine, beer and prepared food, and produce as it becomes available.
Burton Farms Stand 425 Conover Blvd. Sunday through Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; 317 E. Main St. Lincolnton, Sunday through Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
JB Farms and Grace Chapel Greenhouses have a farm stand open Monday through Thursday 1-5 p.m., Friday and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are offering vegetable, flower, herb plants, and microgreens with more vegetables throughout the season. Email them at GraceChapelGreenhouses@gmail.com or call at 828-228-6000.
Wilkinson Family Farm 4584 S. N.C. 16, Maiden. They offer eggs year-round and will have vegetables available at the end of April. Call 704-380-5451 for availability.
