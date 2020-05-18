Walking program designed for youth ages 9-17
NEWTON — Registration is now being accepting for 4-H Healthy Habits: Walk Catawba.
The nine-week program is for youth ages 9-17. The program includes a Monday afternoon online educational program from 3—4 p.m., to start the week. The group will meet through Zoom online conferencing system each week from June 1 through July 27.
The Monday afternoon sessions will include a discussion of healthy living topics and weekly challenges with topics such as healthy eating, decision-making, stress management, and more. Youth are encouraged to walk each day and record their steps/miles. When youth reach 31 miles and complete at least six online learning sessions they will receive a Walk Catawba T-shirt, with the paid registration. Parents/adults are welcome to participate along with their children.
Two registration options are available. For $35, participants will receive a pedometer and T-shirt. There is also the option to participate at no cost and participate in all the weekly sessions, but not receive the shirt or pedometer. A few pedometers will be available to check out from the N.C. Cooperative Extension of Catawba County office and use for the program duration. Scholarships are also available. Contact Donna Mull, Catawba County 4-H agent, to request scholarship assistance.
See the Catawba County Cooperative Extension webpage at https://catawba.ces.ncsu.edu for more information and the link to register with Eventbrite. The deadline to register is May 27. You may pay by credit/debit card or mail a check to the N.C. Cooperative Extension of Catawba County, PO Box 389, Newton, NC 28658.
For more information contact Donna Mull or Tina McGillvary, 4-H staff, at 828-465-8240 or email donna_mull@ncsu.edu. Healthy Habits is one of the virtual summer programs offered through Catawba County 4-H.
Free virtual mental health training offered
HICKORY — The public is invited to participate in two Microsoft Team virtual sessions provided by VayaHealth in partnership with Hickory Public Library on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon.
VayaHealth’s Geriatric and Adult Mental Health Specialty Team will present two sessions: “Crisis Prevention: Keeping Your Cool Under Pressure” and “Overcoming Communication Barriers in Mental Illness.”
The first virtual session begins at 10 a.m.and is “Crisis Prevention: Keeping Your Cool Under Pressure.” If you can predict it, you can avoid it. Though avoidance is not always possible, planning for how to prevent and/or manage a crisis can help both caregivers and individuals experiencing a crisis. This course is designed to increase one’s skill level in working with individuals who experience increased behavioral challenges. Focus is placed on causation and de-escalation techniques.
The second virtual session begins at 11 a.m. and is “Overcoming Communication Barriers in Mental Illness.” Communication is the string that ties us all together. If that string isn’t strong enough or is broken, our relationships tend to unravel. This curriculum is designed to look at common communication problems and methods to make it an easier, more efficient process. Participants will look at examples of communication to use and those not to use.
Contact hours will be available.
This is a free event but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library or call 828-304-0500. A reminder email with login information for the Microsoft Teams meeting will be sent by Vayahealth on the day of the event.
Caldwell encourages online kindergarten registration
LENOIR — Caldwell County parents whose children are turning 5 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2020, are encouraged to use the Caldwell County School district’s online enrollment form to register their children for kindergarten.
“We adhere to and respect the state’s recommendations to maintain a safe and healthy school environment by practicing social distancing and limiting access to school campuses,” said Superintendent Dr. Donald Phipps. “What’s important is the message to our parents to enroll their rising kinders online. I want every parent and student to know that we’re excited to start the school year with them in the fall, and I look forward to greeting them on the first day of school.”
To enroll a child into kindergarten, parents should go to the school district website at www.caldwellschools.com and click on the announcement on the home page. Follow the step-by-step instructions to create an online account or to sign in and enter the information that is needed.
As in previous years, parents should have the following documentation available:
» Personal and emergency information;
» Verification of birth date — a certified copy of the child’s birth certificate or other satisfactory evidence;
» Proof of residence (i.e. current utility bill, property deed or rental lease); and
» The child’s updated immunization record.
North Carolina law also requires that every child have a completed Kindergarten Health Assessment form on or before the first day of school, but no more than 12 months before the date of school entry. Kindergarten Health Assessment Forms are available at schools and the Caldwell County Health Department. Resources and forms are also posted in the kindergarten enrollment application.
Once students are enrolled online for kindergarten, the school administration will reach out to students and their parents to schedule an opportunity to become more familiar with the school, support services, and resources before the next school year begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.