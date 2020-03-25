Waffle House announced on Wednesday that the restaurant chain will close more than 400 stores nationwide, according to a Facebook post from the company’s account.
This includes Waffle House No. 817, located at 3350 14th Ave. SE in Conover off of Fairgrove Church Road.
Other Waffle House locations in Catawba County are remaining open — for now. For other Waffle House closings, visit locations.wafflehouse.com.
The Georgia-based company is known for serving breakfast 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Most restaurants are located in the Southeast.
Other Catawba County locations include: 817 Conover Blvd. West in Conover; 1227 13th Ave. Drive SE in Hickory and 1245 U.S. 321 NW in Hickory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.