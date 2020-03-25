Waffle House

The Waffle House on Fairgrove Church Road is temporarily closed.

 ROBERT C. REED/RECORD

Waffle House announced on Wednesday that the restaurant chain will close more than 400 stores nationwide, according to a Facebook post from the company’s account.

This includes Waffle House No. 817, located at 3350 14th Ave. SE in Conover off of Fairgrove Church Road.

Other Waffle House locations in Catawba County are remaining open — for now. For other Waffle House closings, visit locations.wafflehouse.com.

The Georgia-based company is known for serving breakfast 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Most restaurants are located in the Southeast.

Other Catawba County locations include: 817 Conover Blvd. West in Conover; 1227 13th Ave. Drive SE in Hickory and 1245 U.S. 321 NW in Hickory.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments