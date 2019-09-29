Hickory folks are not showing much interest in the first round of voting for city council.
By noon on Friday — eight days into the 13-day early voting period — just over 200 people had voted in the primaries. Roughly 13,000 people are eligible to vote in one of the three primary races.
I’m not your mom. I’m not here to tell you to eat your vegetables, get your sleep and vote.
But I will note that when we abdicate our vote, we allow slightly more motivated folks to make powerful decisions for us. In short, we amplify the votes of the few when we stay away from the polls.
I do understand the reluctance to vote in a primary of three candidates with the stated goal this year of narrowing the race by one. Then we turn around a month later and vote in the same race. And if you do not live in the ward, you cannot vote in this race but you can in the next one.
Oh, and the first vote is in October rather than our traditional November.
I agree the whole shebang is a lot confusing and a little bit silly.
But the people being elected are the folks who give out millions in incentives, decide how much you will pay in taxes (if you live in the city limits) and agreed to spend $300 grand on some fancy, light-up leaves down on Highway 321.
If you don’t care where your money goes and how it is spent, by all means stay home. You’ll probably be the first one bellyachin’ about the next city decision.
For the folks who give a dang about the future of this city, it might be time to wake up and cast a ballot.
Are you happy with the direction your leaders have charted? Good with the status quo?
Or are you ready for fresh ideas and change?
I can’t answer that for you. But I can assert that sitting home on your rump when you have the chance to vote sends a clear message: Do what you will, I cannot be bothered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.