HIDDENITE - As a special part of its Christmas at the Lucas Mansion “Let it Snow: A Frozen Christmas” themed decorations and exhibits, the Hiddenite Center’s staff has organized a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus on Dec. 17 from 5:30-7 p.m.

This family friendly event is located at 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County. Cost of admission is  $5 per adult and $3 for each child (4-17) accompanied by an adult. Ages 3 and younger are welcome to attend without charge. Call 828-632-6966 to RSVP.

Each floor of the Lucas Mansion will be filled with lights, sights, and sounds, of the season set in this year’s theme, “Let it Snow: A Frozen Christmas.” Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet visitors of all ages on the third floor of the Lucas Mansion.

Everyone is invited to bring their wish list, have a picture taken, enjoy sweets, cocoa, and a gift. Some favorite Princess characters plan to attend.

