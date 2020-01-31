HUDSON — Caldwell Hospice is offering several Virtual Dementia Tour opportunities to the community, including one from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Feb. 6.
The events are presented at Caldwell Hospice’s McCreary Family Professional Center, 526 Pine Mountain Road, Hudson.
The Virtual Dementia Tour is not appropriate for people diagnosed with dementia.
Participants are led through the 45-minute experience in 10-minute intervals and only need to be present for their appointment time. Appointments are required and space is limited. To reserve your space or learn more about the Virtual Dementia Tour, call 828-754-0101 or email prc@caldwellhospice.org.
The Virtual Dementia Tour is a ground-breaking, evidence-based, and scientifically proven method of building a greater understanding of dementia. Thanks to the VDT, health care professionals, family caregivers, business leaders, consumer advocates, first responders and educators are experiencing for themselves the physical and mental challenges facing people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
During a VDT experience, trained facilitators guide participants outfitted with patented devices that alter their senses while they try to complete common everyday tasks. The VDT enables caregivers to experience for themselves the physical and mental challenges those with dementia face, and use the experience to provide better person-centered care.
In addition to the Feb. 6 event, Caldwell Hospice will offer the Virtual Dementia Tour on the following dates:
• Tuesday, May 5, from 4 to 6 p.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Each event will be held at Caldwell Hospice’s McCreary Family Professional Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.