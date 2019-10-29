HICKORY - The Viewmont Business Association will hold a general membership meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Viewmont businesses are invited to Wine & Design (2440 N. Center St., Hickory) for some food, drinks, networking, and a business meeting about the Viewmont Business Association. Social and networking begins at 5:30 p.m. and the business meeting starts at 6 p.m.
The topic of the November meeting is “Network like a Pro.” Join the VBA board to learn new tips and improve networking skills.
The VBA promotes businesses in the Viewmont Community. All Viewmont community businesses – restaurants, banks, churches, service providers, offices, retail stores and others – are eligible to join.
VBA dues are $50 per year and applications will be accepted at the meeting. Contact Jeri Hartshorn at jeri@whitfieldsflowers.com or at 828-431-4438 for more information.
The VBA is one of the recognized business associations in the city of Hickory.
