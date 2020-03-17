HICKORY - The 2020 Foothills Veterans Stand Down, scheduled for April 3 at the Tarlton Complex on the campus of Catawba Valley Community College, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 concerns.
The Veterans Stand Down has served more than 250 veterans annually for eight years, providing a number of resources for all veterans including medical and dental services, food, clothing, hair cuts, counseling, and more. Annually, more than 60 agencies and more than 100 volunteers, including cadets from the Hickory High School JROTC, provide help during the Stand Down.
Ric Vandett, chairperson of the Stand Down said he hopes that the Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans will be able to have the Stand Down at some time during the summer. For more information about the Stand Down, contact Ric Vandett at drvandett@gmail.com.
