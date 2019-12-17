HICKORY - Veteran’s Coffee Connection will gather this Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at the Outback Steakhouse on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard in Hickory.
Veterans Coffee Connection, an informal coffee group sponsored by Carolina Caring and hosted by Outback Steakhouse, welcomes veterans from all branches of military service. This gathering is free and is a place to relax with a cup of hot coffee, enjoy doughnuts provided by Krispy Kreme, and socialize with other veterans.
Carolina Caring is a Level IV partner of the We Honor Veterans program, an awareness program spearheaded by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Veterans Coffee Connection meets the last Thursday of every month, with the exceptions of November and December.
For more information, contact the Rev. Sandi Hood, director of community relations, Carolina Caring, 828-466-0466, ext. 3212 or shood@carolinacaring.org
