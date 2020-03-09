IMG_1390.jpg

One car caught fire in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening in Hickory.

 Robert C. Reed/Hickory Daily Record

A two-vehicle collision on Hwy. 127 sent one person to the hospital and one car went up in flames Monday around 8:15 p.m.

Hickory firefighters and police responded to the accident, along with two Catawba County EMS units.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments