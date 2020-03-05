HICKORY - People are invited to join George Place, Catawba County Cooperative Extension director, in a "Vegetable Gardening for Beginners" presentation at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, March 12, at 6 p.m.
This presentation, “Vegetable Gardening for Beginners – Get Growing this Season!” will help people learn how they can grow their own fruits and vegetables.
Studies show that gardening will improve one's overall health, reduce stress, encourage people to be more active, and connect members of a community.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
