Valentine’s Day dinner offered in Hiddenite
HIDDENITE — Reservations are now available for the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Valentine’s Day Dinner. The event will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County.
The all-inclusive cost of admission is $16 per person, which includes tax. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 828-632-6966.
The dinner offers an atmosphere of casual elegance and a dinner buffet menu that befits a special occasion.
In addition to the meal, guests will enjoy live music by Todd Wright Jazz Quintet. Selections will include a variety of styles from the American songbook, Latin, waltzes, light rock, beach, R&B and others. Members of the quintet are Todd Wright (sax/vocals), Ansyn Banks (trumpet), Andy Page (guitar), Adam Booker (bass) and Marcus Clonts (drums).
The evening’s music is provided courtesy of The Sharpe Chair of Fine & Applied Arts at Appalachian State University.
This special event will also feature a dance floor for those who wish to dance.
This project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources.
Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center events, exhibits, and programs are made possible in part through the funding of the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, the Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts, Alexander County government, the Town of Taylorsville, and the Friends of the Center membership program.
The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.