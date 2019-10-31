VALDESE -The annual Valdese Treats in the Streets event has been rescheduled due to a forecast of severe weather. The event will now be held on Friday beginning at 4 p.m. in the downtown area. Every year for Halloween the Valdese Merchant’s Association partners with the Town of Valdese to hold this community event.

Local merchants hand out candy from 4-6 p.m. A special performance will be presented on Main Street in front of the Wells Fargo Parking Lot by the Silver Sneakers Dancers. Special guest Mother Gothel from Disney’s "Tangled"will be mingling with the attendees to choose the best 10 costumes! Best costume winners will be presented with a special medal, trophy and cash prize.

For more information, call 828-879-2129 or go to visitvaldese.com.

