VALDESE — The Valdese High School class of 1952 held its 67-year reunion on Sept. 28 at the Waldensian Heritage Winery in Valdese.
After a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance, a memorial bell was rung as each deceased classmate’s name was announced. Gospel songs were provided by Randy Lane.
Classmates shown in the front row, from left, are Frances Perkin Shull, Hattie Van Horn Seabock and Carolyn Baker Beck. In the second row are Norma Lester, Juanita Cline Epley, Miriam Davis Vaught and Sam Glazebrook. In the third row are Pat Woods, Bill Smart, Bob Street, Freddy Leger and Beaver Robinette.
Not pictured are Larry Micol, Harold Passmore and Billy Joe Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.