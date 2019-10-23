valdese class

SUBMITTED PHOTO

VALDESE — The Valdese High School class of 1952 held its 67-year reunion on Sept. 28 at the Waldensian Heritage Winery in Valdese.

After a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance, a memorial bell was rung as each deceased classmate’s name was announced. Gospel songs were provided by Randy Lane.

Classmates shown in the front row, from left, are Frances Perkin Shull, Hattie Van Horn Seabock and Carolyn Baker Beck. In the second row are Norma Lester, Juanita Cline Epley, Miriam Davis Vaught and Sam Glazebrook. In the third row are Pat Woods, Bill Smart, Bob Street, Freddy Leger and Beaver Robinette.

Not pictured are Larry Micol, Harold Passmore and Billy Joe Church.

