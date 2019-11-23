VALDESE - The Town of Valdese will honor Faith “Cutie” Kaplan as the grand marshal for the Valdese Christmas Parade, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m.
Kaplan has lived in Valdese for more than 66 years and has been involved in numerous projects. Currently, she serves as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and the Waldensian Presbyterian Church Food Bank. She also is a board member of the Historic Valdese Foundation and Valdese Housing Authority – serving since 1983 and chairing the board from 1992-2012. She has also been on the Valdese Main Street Promotions Committee since 2014.
The building located at 108 Main St. West was built by the Guigou brothers as a US Post Office in 1929 and remained so until the early 1940s when it became the Style Shop. The Style Shop, a ladies’ apparel store, was owned and operated by Kaplan and her husband, Ed. The shop thrived in downtown Valdese for 40 years.
The Christmas parade will begin at the corner of Church Street and Main Street, and will conclude at the corner of Morgan Street and Main Street. The Piedmont & Western Railroad Museum will host an open house at the Old Rock School the morning of the parade. Parade visitors are invited to view the HO scale model railroad exhibit. Admission is free, and donations are appreciated.
For more information regarding the Christmas parade and upcoming events in Valdese, go to www.townofvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.
