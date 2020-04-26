VALDESE - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of Valdese has decided to cancel all concerts scheduled for June and July as part of the Family Friday Night Summer Concert Series.
The Family Friday Nights Summer Concert Series was scheduled to kick off on June 5 after postponements were made for May events.
This decision also includes the cancellation of the annual Independence Day celebration and fireworks display planned for July 3.
Valdese officials said they believe it is in the best interest of staff, artists, citizens and visitors to suspend all summer concerts until at least August. They hope to be able to rejoin and celebrate as a community in August for the Waldensian Festival scheduled for Aug. 7-8.
“The summer concerts are truly the biggest highlight of our year and I regret sharing the cancellation decision with our community and event attendees,” said Morrissa Angi, Community Affairs Director for the Town of Valdese. “Our hope is for our community to stay healthy and come out for a tremendous celebration when this difficult time passes."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.