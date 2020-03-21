VALDESE - New Window Gallery will exhibit artwork by The Three Sisters Art Studio April 3-27.
The Three Sisters Art Studio includes Marie Taylor, Thelma Kirby and Loretta Ivy.
New Window Gallery is located at 150 W Main St. Valdese, and is part of the Play It Again Records Building.
The two large gallery windows are lighted 24 hours a day and can be seen from the curb. The gallery is looking for more interesting artists to participate.
Reach the gallery at 828-874-1800. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
