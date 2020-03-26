Two accidents that occurred on the same highway sent two people to an area hospital on Thursday.
At 6:45 a.m., a tractor-trailer involved in an accident on US 321 North at mile marker 39 ran off the road to the right, down an embankment and collided with several trees, according to NC trooper Jeffrey Swagger. One lane was shut down.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was injured and transported to the hospital.
At 8:30 a.m., another collision occurred in the traffic backup at mile marker 37. The accident involved three vehicles and sent one person to the hospital with injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.