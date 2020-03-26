IMG_1477.jpg

Two accidents that occurred on the same highway sent two people to an area hospital on Thursday.

At 6:45 a.m., a tractor-trailer involved in an accident on US 321 North at mile marker 39 ran off the road to the right, down an embankment and collided with several trees, according to NC trooper Jeffrey Swagger. One lane was shut down.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was injured and transported to the hospital.

At 8:30 a.m., another collision occurred in the traffic backup at mile marker 37. The accident involved three vehicles and sent one person to the hospital with injuries.

