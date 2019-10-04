Two people were transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center with injuries following a two-vehicle crash on N.C. 16 Friday morning.
A white truck with two people inside stopped to make a turn from N.C. 16 onto Woodstone Drive when the trailer the truck was towing was hit from behind by a Chevy Equinox that did not slow down in time, State Trooper H.S. Jeffries said.
The crash flipped the truck on its side and overturned the Equinox.
Jeffries said the driver of the Equinox – who was the only person in that vehicle – and the passenger of the truck were taken to the hospital.
The driver of the truck also went to the hospital to be with the passenger, Jeffries said.
James Lee, driver of a NAPA truck, said he came upon the scene to find the two vehicles on the side of the road.
He asked how he could help.
“The one in the SUV was talking – pinned in but talking – so I went to the other vehicle (the truck) and he was completely out of it,” Lee said.
Lee said reached through the back window to hold the man up until he could be removed from the truck.
Lee also said the other man in the truck, who he described as the son of the passenger in the truck, got out on his own.
In addition to N.C. Highway Patrol, the Catawba County EMS, Newton Fired Department, Bandys Fire Department and the Maiden Rescue Squad responded to the scene.
