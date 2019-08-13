A brief but powerful storm ripped through Bethlehem Tuesday afternoon, dropping a tree on a house and blowing the glass out of the local pharmacy’s doors.
A tree crashed through the dining room ceiling of a family home in Bethlehem Tuesday afternoon as storms cut through the Hickory region.
No one was injured, but the family was forced out of the house on Shiloh Church Road.
Chassidy Rowe said she woke up her child from a nap when the tree fell and came through the dining room ceiling. She said the family would likely stay with her parents Tuesday night.
Bethlehem firefighters were dispatched to the home shortly after 4 p.m., according to Capt. Josh Davis.
The storm also blew the glass out of the doors at the entrance to Bethlehem Pharmacy. Alexander County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene providing security until the doors could be repaired.
Pharmacist Gary Sain said the storm lasted only two or three minutes but created damage in a short time.
“This is the worst storm I’ve seen since (Hurricane) Hugo in ‘89,” Sain said .