This article was updated with more information at 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 30, click here.
A massive fire Sunday night at the Balls Creek Campground destroyed dozens of cabins on the historic site.
The Bandys Fire Department is on scene this morning and firefighters are waiting investigators to arrive on the scene.
The American Red Cross is also at the campground providing food for the firefighters.
Firefighters from at least 14 departments in Lincoln, Iredell and Alexander counties provided assistance for the blaze that began around 9:30 p.m. at the campground along Buffalo Shoals Road.
