A woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday when her SUV flipped off a bridge and landed in the Jacob Fork River.
Video courtesy of Dave Faherty with WSOC-TV.
According to Master Trooper Jeffery Swagger, Virginia Faye Rose, 62, of Hickory was driving a 2003 Ford Escape on Greedy Highway when her vehicle hit the end of a bridge. The vehicle then crossed the center line, struck the bridge guardrail, and then flipped. The vehicle landed upside down in the river.
Rose was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trooper Swagger said Rose was not wearing a seatbelt and excessive speed was a factor in the accident.
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office and Propst Crossroads Fire Department also responded to the crash.
