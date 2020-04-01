There were no new cases of coronavirus reported in Catawba County on Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health. Two new cases were reported in Burke County on Wednesday.
That leaves Catawba County’s total number of reported cases at 16. It is not known how many of those people have recovered from the virus because Catawba County is not tracking whether people have recovered, Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.
“We are focused on identifying people who may have had close contact with individuals who have the disease and people who are at risk of exposure and getting sick,” Killian said.
The new cases in Burke County bring the total there up to eight cases. Caldwell County has three total cases. Alexander County did not report any new confirmed cases, leaving the county total at two cases.
There are at least 1,584 total cases statewide, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website. At least 204 of those people are hospitalized.
There have been nine reported coronavirus-related deaths in North Carolina.
At least 26,243 tests have been completed in North Carolina. At least 222 negative tests have come back in Catawba County. At least 663 people have been tested in Caldwell County and 180 results have been returned negative.
No visitors at hospital
On Wednesday, Catawba Valley Medical Center stopped all patient visitation, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications Matt Webber said.
Some exceptions will be made for patients under 18, pregnant patients in labor and end-of-life patients.
The limitations will stay in place until COVID-19 is no longer a threat, Webber said.
The statewide stay-at-home order is still in effect, limiting people to essential travel.
Sheriff: Do your part to stop spread of virus
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Tuesday asking the community to voluntarily comply with N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order.
“This and other preventative measures such as, “social distancing,” are vital as we all work together to stop the spread of this virus,” the statement read.
When police receive reports of people who aren’t following the directives they will seek to educate citizens on the specifics of the order and further encourage voluntary complacence, according to the statement.
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and police chiefs in the county also issued a joint statement regarding the stay-at-home order.
The statement reminded citizens that violating the order may result in a class 2 misdemeanor.
An example of violating the order would be driving around just to visit stores without intending to buy essential goods or services, the Caldwell statement read. All state and local law enforcement agencies are tasked with enforcing Gov. Cooper’s order.
Officers must have a reasonable and articulable suspicion to conduct an investigative stop, according to the statement from Caldwell. Officers will not stop vehicles for the sole purpose of checking to see if people are following the stay-at-home order.
The order is in effect through April 29, but can be revised or extended.
