A tractor-trailer overturned off exit 135 of Interstate 40 in Catawba County around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.

There were no other vehicles involved. Claremont Police Officer Michael Kirby said the driver lost control of the vehicle, drove over the median and flipped the vehicle on North Oxford Street.

The driver was not injured in the crash, according to authorities.

One lane of traffic was closed on the road.

Claremont firefighters also responded.

