Storms that blew through the area Monday morning left thousands without power in Catawba County.
As of 10:34 a.m., Duke Energy lists more than 3,300 customers without power in Catawba County.
In comparison, outages in Alexander, Caldwell and Burke counties were much smaller. Each of those counties had fewer than 1,000 customers reporting outages.
The National Weather Service is also warning about the possibility of flooding the western part of the county. While the weather service says the heaviest rain has already moved through the area, another half inch or more is possible.
People in Hickory, St. Stephens, Conover, Longview, Mountain View, Startown and near Lake Hickory are the most likely to see flooding, according to the weather service.
High winds, with gusts up to 40 mph, are expected throughout North Carolina today, the National Weather Service warns.
