There are no new cases of coronavirus in Catawba County, leaving the county total at 16 on Thursday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
There are at least 1,857 confirmed cases of coronavirus in North Carolina as of Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
One new case of coronavirus was reported in Burke County, bringing the county total to nine cases. No new cases were reported in Caldwell County, leaving the total at three cases. No new cases were reported in Alexander County, leaving the total at two cases.
The number of confirmed cases jumped in Mecklenburg County, where there are now 495 cases. That is the most in any county in the state.
While the number of confirmed cases is growing, the state suspects there are many cases more that were not tested, according to NCDHHS.
The number of confirmed cases doesn’t reflect people who had symptoms and weren’t tested, people who didn’t seek medical care, people who didn’t show symptoms and thus weren’t tested and those whose tests returned an incorrect negative result. With the state encouraging people to stay home if sick and not to get tested, the number of confirmed cases will become a less accurate picture of the spread of the virus, the state website said.
“The number of laboratory-confirmed cases through testing will increasingly provide a limited picture of the spread of infections in the state as COVID-19 becomes more widespread,” according to the website.
There are confirmed cases in 83 North Carolina counties.
At least 28,679 tests have been completed in North Carolina. At least 273 results have come back negative in Catawba County. At least 677 people have been tested in Caldwell County and 226 results have returned negative.
At least 184 people are hospitalized in the state with coronavirus and at least 17 have died. That’s up from 10 deaths as of Wednesday, according to NCDHHS.
Statewide, about a third of hospital beds are still available with 87 percent of hospitals reporting numbers, according to NCDHHS. There are at least 2,818 ventilators at hospitals in North Carolina and about 22 percent are in use.
Community spread of the virus -- meaning there’s no known origin -- is widespread in North Carolina now, according to NCDHHS.
About half of Catawba County’s cases have a known origin, according to Catawba County Public Health.
