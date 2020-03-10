IMG_3192.JPG

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire on 16th Street NE.

 Robert C. Reed/Hickory Daily Record

This article was updated on March 11.

A family of three was displaced after a house fire on 16th Street NE Tuesday afternoon. Three of the family’s dogs died in the fire.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an accidental kitchen fire, Catawba County Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said.

Lowrance said no one was home when the firefighters arrived on the scene.

The homeowner arrived as firefighters worked to put out the fire and was notified about the deaths of the dogs.

St. Stephens and Hickory firefighters and Catawba County EMS personnel all responded to the scene.

