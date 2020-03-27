All of North Carolina is under a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus starting Monday at 5 p.m., Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday.
The stay-at-home order means everyone has to stay in their homes to limit the spread of the coronavirus. There are exceptions for crucial tasks and essential businesses. The order goes into effect Monday evening and is in effect for 30 days, according to the executive order. The executive order can be shortened and lengthened.
Cooper encouraged people to start practicing the stay-at-home order before Monday.
“We urge you to start as soon as you possibly can,” Cooper said. “It’s what we have to do to save lives.”
Exceptions to the stay-at-home order include purchasing food, seeking medical treatment, outdoor exercise, helping others in critical need, going to a place of worship, volunteering and for essential work.
Workers included in the essential category include medical workers, first responders, food industry workers and many more who work at essential businesses.
Businesses deemed essential are allowed to continue operating as long as they maintain social distancing recommendations of staying at least six feet apart, allowing employees to wash hands often, cleaning regularly and doing business online as much as possible, according to the order. Businesses will not need a permit to continue operating.
Among the list of essential businesses are restaurants, which will still be allowed to continue carryout and delivery service. Also included are stores that sell food and medicine, care facilities, funeral services, hotels, manufacturing, distribution and supply chain businesses for critical products, educational institutions, some nonprofits, home improvement stores, gas stations, farms and more.
Anyone who is homeless is encouraged to find shelter. Victims of domestic violence or who feel unsafe in their home are allowed and encouraged to leave.
The order also bans any gatherings of 10 people or more.
Case count
Catawba County announced one new case of coronavirus on Friday. Statewide, case numbers jumped and a fourth COVID-19 related death was reported.
With the new case, Catawba County has 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to Catawba County Public Health. At least 452 people have been tested for coronavirus and 132 results have come back negative.
Burke County reported its second case in a county resident on Friday. The person picked up the virus through travel, not community spread, according to a press release from Burke County. The person is hospitalized. The county has a third positive case that was tested there but the person is a resident of Mecklenburg County.
At least 82 people in Burke County have been tested for coronavirus and 71 results have returned negative.
Caldwell County has three cases of coronavirus as of Friday. Caldwell has performed 432 tests and returned 122 negative results.
There are no cases in Alexander County. At least 49 people have been tested and 27 results have come back negative.
North Carolina had at least 816 cases of coronavirus as of Friday morning, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website and county health departments. That’s up at least 175 cases from Thursday.
The fourth reported COVID-19 death came in Johnston County. A man in his mid-60s with underlying health conditions died Wednesday from complications from the virus, according to county health officials.
At least 15,136 tests for COVID-19 have been done statewide in public and private labs. There are thousands more samples waiting to be tested, according to state officials.
About 47 percent of people infected with coronavirus in North Carolina are between 25 and 47 years old, according to data released by NCDHHS on Friday. About 24 percent are 50 to 64 years old. About 14 percent are 65 and older. About 13 percent are 18 to 24.
The state also released information on the number of hospital beds available statewide.
With 81 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, there are 21,222 beds and 33 percent are available.
There are 3,223 intensive care unit beds and 724 are available.
Libraries
With some government services limited and buildings closed, including the library, the city of Hickory and Catawba County are making an effort to give patrons some access to their libraries still.
Both Hickory and Catawba County started a pick-up library service to help those in the community have access to library resources while buildings and schools are closed.
Over 250 patrons have taken advantage of the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library's new Library To-Go pick-up service since it started Monday, Hickory Library Director Sarah Greene said.
At Catawba County’s Sherrills Ford-Terrell and Newton libraries, 263 patrons have used the pick-service, Director of Communications and Marketing Amy McCauley said.
Greene said the service ran smoothly for each of the people who have checked out books, music or movies.
In Hickory, a temporary membership is offered for those who don't have library cards and will allow access to online library resources. This will last 60 days and a full membership can be obtained when the library reopens.
