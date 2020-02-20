This article was updated at 3:34 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20.

A number of people were displaced, including a man in a wheelchair, after a fire evacuated a residence on Fourth Street SE in Hickory Thursday afternoon.

Smoke covered the home and spread throughout the neighborhood as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

The residence is home to a group of apartments and all the people living in the apartments were evacuated.

One woman was treated by emergency workers for minor burns.

Hickory firefighters, police and county emergency workers were on the scene and the Red Cross was called to assist the residents, according to Terri Byers, public information officer for the Hickory Fire Department.

The cause of the fire was unknown as of Thursday afternoon. Byers said officials would investigate once the structure is considered safe to enter.

