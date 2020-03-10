IMG_1449.jpg

Law enforcement and emergency personnel respond to a two-vehicle crash on Sulphur Springs Road.

 Robert C. Reed/Hickory Daily Record

A fiery two-vehicle accident on Sulphur Springs Road NE left one person dead and another injured Tuesday morning.

Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger confirmed the fatality. The crash occurred around 9:15 Tuesday morning. Swagger said a Mercedes vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a BMW vehicle.

Witness Liza White said she when she drove up on the scene, the Mercedes was on fire and she saw people trying to help removed the driver from the vehicle.

Swagger said the BMW driver was taken to an area hospital.

St. Stephens firefighters, sheriff's deputies and EMS workers were also on the scene of the crash.

Sulphur Springs Road is expected to reopen before noon.

