A five-car garage burned early today on Rifle Range Road in Conover. The blaze destroyed two campers, two cars and a mower that Bill Costin said he only used once.
The fire began around 3:30 Wednesday morning. There were no injuries.
Bill and Gloria Costin own the home and the detached garage. The Costins say the fire consumed two cars, two campers, several mowers and beekeeping equipment. "You name it, it was in there." Gloria Costin said.
The Costins said the garage is insured.
Gloria Costin, who grew up on the property, said they had recently completed a $20,000 dollar renovation to the house and garage which included new garage doors.
The garage is a total loss, according to St. Stephens Fire Department Deputy Chief Josh Randolph. He said the cause of the fire is still unknown.
Firefighters were still on the scene Wednesday morning to put out the last bit of fire.
Firefighters from St. Stephens, Conover and Oxford departments responded to the blaze. The Catawba County Sheriff's Office was also at the fire.
The cause of the fire was gas and a match. Enjoy your insurance money
