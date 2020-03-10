IMG_1390.jpg

One car caught fire in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening in Hickory.

 Robert C. Reed/Hickory Daily Record

This article was updated at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10. 

A two-vehicle collision on N.C. 127 sent one person to the hospital Monday night.

One car went up in flames.

Mylon Lamar Decker of Hickory was traveling north on Second Street NE toward 14th Avenue NE, according to a Hickory police accident report.

Decker approached the left turn lane of the intersection and started to turn west onto 14th Avenue.

Edgar Cruz Marcos of Hickory was traveling south on Second Street NE, collided with Decker in the intersection, according to the report.

Decker was issued a citation for failure to yield.

Hickory firefighters and police responded to the accident along with two Catawba County EMS units.

