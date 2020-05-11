Catawba County reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Monday, putting the county total at 83, according to Catawba County Public Health.
Of those with laboratory-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 45 people have recovered. Confirmed cases are not a complete count of all COVID-19 cases in the county, because not everyone with the virus is tested, according to public health.
Catawba County has seen two deaths related to COVID-19. The second was reported on Sunday. One of Catawba County’s deaths was in the Conover zip code area, 28613, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website. A second death is not reported on the state zip code map.
Five people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Catawba County.
Statewide, there have been at least 15,045 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to NCDHHS.
Of those, 464 people are hospitalized and at least 550 have died with COVID-19.
At least 195,865 tests have been completed for COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to NCDHHS.
In Catawba County, 1,104 tests have come back negative.
