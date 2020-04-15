Catawba County did not report any new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The county’s total is 38 cases, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The count only includes cases confirmed by a lab test, so it is not representative of the actual number of coronavirus cases in the county, health officials say.
Burke County reported its fifth death from the coronavirus on Wednesday. The patient was in her 70s and died due to complications from the virus Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the county. Burke County reported three new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the county total to 63.
Alexander County and Caldwell County did not report any new confirmed cases. Alexander County has three confirmed cases. Caldwell County has 19.
There are at least 5,123 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website, and 117 people have died from the coronavirus.
Gov. Roy Cooper said North Carolina should be ready for a new normal of social distancing and safety going forward. While everything can’t stay closed in the long run, the social distancing rules can’t be lifted all at once, Cooper said at a press conference on Wednesday.
The social-distancing measures are working to flatten the curve and the state is working to figure out how and when to lift those rules without causing a spike in coronavirus cases.
“We want to get back to work while at the same time preventing that spike that will overwhelm our hospitals,” Cooper said. Before that can be done, he said, “We need to make progress in three areas: testing, tracing and trends.”
The state is working to make testing more widespread, increase the workforce for public health entities tracing contact of people who have the coronavirus and tracking trends in the virus to determine when it’s easing, the governor said.
“Getting this right -- testing, tracing and trends -- is the most important step,” Cooper said. “It will lead to getting our state’s economic recovery right too.”
