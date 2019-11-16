HICKORY - Tickets are now on sale for the Jingle Bell BASH (Benefiting Arts, Science and History), the signature fundraising event of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.
To be held on Monday night, Dec. 9, at Lake Hickory Country Club, the BASH features food, a silent auction and draw down raffle.
United Arts Council of Catawba County board member, Ken Wilkinson, is chairing the event with Kit Cannon, Chad East and Frank Young serving as emcees.
At the end of the evening, cash prizes totaling $20,000 will be awarded. The first-place prize will be $15,000. First runner-up will receive $2,000, second runner-up, $1,500, and third runner-up, $1,000. A cash prize of $500 will be awarded for the 33rd number drawn, in honor of the 33rd year of this signature event.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the specialties of more than 20 local restaurants will be offered. This year’s caterers include B-52’s American Bar and Grill, Boca, Café Gouda, Café Rule, Charlie Grainger’s, Di’lishi, Food Factory, Fourk, Groucho’s Deli, Hav-A-Cup Coffee Service, Hickory Sandwich Shop, Highland Avenue, Kick Back Jacks, L & L Catering, Lake Hickory Country Club, Liazzo’s, Lowes Foods, Mae’s, Provisions Catering, Red Lobster, Sweet Cheeks, The Pope Plantation, Whisk and Barrel and Wood.
The evening will also include a silent auction with an emphasis on artwork by local artists. Proceeds from the silent auction go back to local artists through the Innovative Artist Grant. This year’s recipients were Sally Fanjoy, James Labrenz, Sigrid Hice, Ash Eliza Smith, Adele McCarty, Kate Crecelius and Noelle Rasmussen.
Tickets are $125 each and are available through the United Arts Council of Catawba County office at 828-324-4906 ext. 304 or online at www.artscatawba.org. Advance tickets are required. Each ticket admits two people to the party at which heavy hors d’oeuvres and beverages are provided. Credit cards, checks and cash are accepted. A maximum of 500 tickets will be sold. Last year’s event was sold out.
