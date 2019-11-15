HICKORY - A workshop providing a general overview of Medicare will be presented on Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 237 Second St. NW, Hickory. Topics will include options for coverage, avoiding penalties, financial assistance programs and annual open enrollment.
This hour-long workshop is sponsored by Carolina Caring and led by guest speaker Vickie Blevins, executive director of Catawba County Council on Aging and SHIPP counselor. It is a free, unbiased Medicare counseling program offered through the NC Department of Insurance. Everyone from the community is welcome to attend.
To register, contact the church office at 828-322-6343 or the Rev. Sandi Hood, 828-466-0466, ext. 3212, shood@carolinacaring.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.