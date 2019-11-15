HICKORY - A workshop providing a general overview of Medicare will be presented on Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 237 Second St. NW, Hickory. Topics will include options for coverage, avoiding penalties, financial assistance programs and annual open enrollment.

This hour-long workshop is sponsored by Carolina Caring and led by guest speaker Vickie Blevins, executive director of Catawba County Council on Aging and SHIPP counselor. It is a free, unbiased Medicare counseling program offered through the NC Department of Insurance. Everyone from the community is welcome to attend.

To register, contact the church office at 828-322-6343 or the Rev. Sandi Hood, 828-466-0466, ext. 3212, shood@carolinacaring.org.

