127 crash

Two-car crash on Highway NC 127 Tuesday morning.

Two people were injured this morning in a two-vehicle collision on NC Highway 127 South.

The accident occurred less than a quarter mile from Mt. View Elementary School.

Trooper R. Rudisill said the two vehicles were traveling in the same direction. One vehicle stopped and the second swerved, hit the front vehicle in the rear and then overturned.

Mountain View firefighters and the Catawba County EMS responded.

