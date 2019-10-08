A two-car collision sent one woman to the hospital and tied up traffic on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard near the Texas Roadhouse restaurant Tuesday afternoon.
Hickory firefighters, Catawba EMS workers and Hickory police were called to the scene of the accident.
A report from the scene indicated a white Honda Accord pulled out from 10th Avenue SE and was struck by a second vehicle.
The only people involved in the accident were the two drivers of the vehicles, according to reports from the scene.
