Two arrested on drug charges in Alexander County
breaking top story

Two men were arrested for different incidents in Alexander County.

Javier Jorge Galindo, 24, of Taylorsville, was arrested on May 26 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Galindo’s bond was set at $500 secured

Randall Scott Saxon, 27, of Moravian Falls, was arrested by the sheriff’s office and Taylorsville Police Department on May 31. He was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, three counts of resisting arrest, one count of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of misdemeanor larceny.

Saxon’s bond was set at $21,200 secured.

