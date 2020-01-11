HICKORY - If your New Year’s resolution included helping others, becoming a trained Augustine Literacy Project tutor may be the answer.
The Augustine Literacy Project trains, coaches and supports volunteers who provide free, one-on-one literacy tutoring to low-income children who are struggling readers. A background in education is not necessary to become an Augustine Literacy Project tutor.
Find out how you can register for the January training and get started helping a struggling reader succeed. Two informational coffees are planned: Jan. 16 and Jan. 21 beginning at 10 a.m. The coffees will be hosted by the Patrick Beaver Learning Resource Center’s staff at their office, located in the lower level of the Shook and Tarlton building, 926 Second St. NE, Suite 100, Hickory.
An upcoming training is scheduled for Jan. 27-31. For more information, email info@patrickbeaverlrc.org, call 828-624-2012, or visit www.patrickbeaverlrc.org.
